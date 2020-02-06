Absentee Ballots Now Available for the Special Election

Karla Weiss, Commissioner of Elections announces that absentee ballots for the March 3, 2020, Special Election on the NIACC Bond Issue are now available in the Auditor’s Office. Voters may register and vote in the Auditor’s office during regular office hours, Monday through Friday, 8:00 am – 4:30 pm, and on specified dates listed below.

Each request for an absentee ballot must contain one voter’s name, residential address, and mailing address (if different from the resident address), date of birth, election requesting the absentee ballot for and signature of the person requesting a ballot. State forms can be downloaded from the Secretary of State website: http://sos.iowa.gov/elections/electioninfo/absenteeinfo.html. If you are requesting a ballot by mail it must be received no later than Friday, February 21 at 5:00 pm. This enables the Auditor’s office to mail the ballots in a timely manner. Send written requests to the Auditor’s office, 126 S. Clark Street, Forest City, Iowa 50436.

Additional hours open:

Friday, February 21, 2020, open 8:00 am to 5:00 pm Deadline to register and be listed in the Election Day registers. Also, the deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail.

Monday, March 2, 2020, open 8:00 am to 5:00 pm – Deadline to vote an absentee ballot in the County Auditor’s office and the deadline for an absentee voter to correct an incomplete affidavit envelope.

Tuesday, March 3, 2020, open 7:00 am to 8:00 pm – Polls open, return the absentee ballot to Auditor’s office.

Questions regarding absentee voting may be directed to the Auditor’s office at 641-585-3412.