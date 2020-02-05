Road to the IGHSAU State Basketball Tournament is Set

3A – Region 2

gm 1 – #4 Clear Lake host GHV

gm 2 – Forest City host Humboldt

gm 3 – #9 Okoboji host Spirit Lake

gm 4 – Estherville Lincoln Central host Algona

winner of gm 1 plays winner of gm 2 and winner of gm 3 plays the winner of gm 4 in the semifinal

2A – Region 2

1st round

gm 1 Central Springs host Lake Mills

gam 2 Manson-NW Webster host Alta-Aurelia

winner of gm 1 goes to Osage and winner of gm 2 goes to Emmetsburg.

2nd round

gm 3 – Osage host winner of gm 1

gm 4- North Union host PAC

gm 5- Emmetsburg host winner of gm 2

gm 6 – Sioux Central host Ridge View

2A Region 3

1st round

gm #1 Belmond-Klemme host Eagle Grove

gm #2 West Central host ACGC

2nd Round

gm #3 – #2 West Hancock host winner of gm #1

gm #4 – Clarion-Goldfield-Dows host South Central Calhoun

gm #5 – #13 Panorama host the winner of gm #2

gm #6 – IKM-Manning host East Sac County

Class 1A Region 2

gm #1 Newman Catholic host Northwood-Kensett

gm #2 AGWSR host North Iowa

gm #3 BCLUW host Gladbrook-Reinbeck

gm #4 Colo-Nesco host North Tama

gm #5 Dunkerton host Waterloo Christian

gm #6 East Buchanan host Don Bosco

gm #7 North Butler host Valley Luthern

#4 Bishop Garrigan host winner of gm 1

Winner of gm 2 plays winner of gm 3

winner of gm 4 plays the winner of gm 5

winner of gm 6 plays the winner of gm 7

link to IGHSAU Website with full pairings