Community Legend, Bob Sanger, Passes Away

Legendary West Hancock football coach, Bob Sanger passed away this morning after a strong battle with cancer. The news was announced by his son, Kevin, via social media.

“Dad passed away very peacefully about 2:15 am this morning at the Britt hospital. Glad we were able to be here with him. Love you, dad!” – Kevin Sanger

Sanger came to Britt in 1968 to take over as the head football coach and has coached the Eagles to three Iowa High School State Football Championships, 1973, 1996, and this past championship, 2019. He guided the Eagles to the state football playoffs 28 times and finished his career with 358 wins and 160 defeats.

Mark Sanger – Following the 2019 state football championship

Bob Sanger isn’t just a legend for his wins and losses, state appearances, and championships, but the impact he had on his players, staff, and community members. That shows by the community and statewide response to the news, some of which can be seen below.

Community comments

“I’m so grateful for the time I got spend with Coach Sanger. It was always more than sports with him and I can’t begin to count the numerous life lessons I learned from him. He was a wise man and he went out a champion as a coach and as a person. He’s in peace now and he’s no longer in pain. #SangerStrong” – Jordan Weiland, former player

“My heart aches…a great friend, educator, mentor, coach, and community leader”. – Kevin Wilson, KHAM Football Broadcaster

“Today our community is learning of the loss of a legend. Bob Sanger helped shape the lives of generations of Britt & West Hancock students. May we all remember the lessons he taught us, the strength in which he fought, and the example he set each day. Forever a champion, forever #SangerStrong.” – Ryan Arndorfer, Britt Mayor

“I’m so sorry to hear about the passing of the legendary Bob Sanger. That family represented West Hancock/North Iowa/high school sports in the best way. I probably had 25 conversations over the years and they still stick with me. I thought I might share some of my favorites”. – AJ Ellingson, former KIMT Sports Director