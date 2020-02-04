Warriors Receive Third Men’s Basketball Player-of-the-Week

For the third time, this season, the Waldorf Men’s basketball team bolsters the North Star Athletic Association player-of-the-week, but for the first time, his name is not Demitrius Martin. Gabriel Munoz stands 7 feet 3 inches tall and is averaging 10 points, 6 rebounds, and nearly 2 blocks per game as a senior for the Warriors.

Yesterday, the NSAA announced that Munoz, from Madrid, Spain, was named the 15th player-of-the-week saying, “Munoz averaged 19.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.5 blocks per game as Waldorf (Iowa) went 2-0 record for the week. He scored 13 points, grabbed nine rebounds, registered four blocks and stole the ball twice in 72-71 thriller over (RV) Bellevue (Neb.). He followed up with 26 points, nine rebounds, three assists and one block in 81-66 victory over Dakota State. For the week, Munoz totaled 39 points, 18 rebounds, five assists, and five blocks. He was 13-of-21 from the field (61.9 percent) and converted 12-of-14 free-throws (85.7 percent).”

The Warriors return to action this weekend traveling to Dickinson State University Friday night and Valley City State University on Saturday night.

Photo Credit – Waldorf University Sports Information Department.

Zarren Egesdal is the Sports Director for KIOW/KHAM. You can contact him at 641-585-1073 or zarren@coloffmedia.com. Do you have a story idea? Contact Zarren at the above –