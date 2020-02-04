Parents Want Change in Eagle Grove Athletics

An online petition has been started by parents in Eagle Grove directed at the school board and school officials to rejoin the North Central Conference.

The school left the conference following the 2013-2014 school year to join the then North Iowa Conference at the start of the 2014-2015 season. One year later, the North Iowa Conference and Corn Bowl Conference joined to form the two-division Top of Iowa Conference. Eagle Grove was an original member of NCC which dates back to the 1920s.

The petition was created on Change.org this past weekend and within 1 day had over 250 signatures. The petition is asking for 500 signatures and as of the time this article was published on Tuesday morning, it was over 400.

The description of the petition notes many reasons for wanting to change including travel and fan support. (In the NCC) “The average bus ride commute was 33 miles. In their current conference, the Top of Iowa Conference, the average bus ride commute is 53 miles. The longest commute in the North Central Conference was to Clear Lake at 61 miles, the next longest commutes are 44 miles to Algona and Iowa Falls. In the Top of Iowa Conference, the longest commute is to Armstrong, at 78 miles. The next longest commute is to Lake Mills, at 76 miles”, noted the petition.

The Eagle Grove school board voted 3-2 in 2013 to approve the move to the North Iowa Conference.

Lack of competitiveness was also sited, “It was originally said that we would leave the NCC to “compete” in this conference. Over the last 4 years, the Top of Iowa has been filled with teams ranked at the state level in 1A, 2A, and 3A. Essentially, we are traveling farther, to have less support, (sometimes ZERO fans and parents), to get beat by greater margins than we were getting beat by in the (NCC).”

This petition is just the first of many steps that will be taken if the movement grains more traction.

“We need to start the ball rolling to get back into the North Central Conference.” – The Petition

