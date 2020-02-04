Dancing Show Returns to Forest City

Dancing for Rotary returns to the Boman Fine Arts Center in Forest City on Saturday night at 7 pm. The event is a major fundraiser for the Forest City Rotary Club to fund a number of local and international projects. Organizer Nancy Olsen says eight couples will vie for three trophies.

The voting process is simple and involves the audience at the show.

Tickets for Dancing with Rotary are $15 and are available from all Rotarians and can also be purchased at the Forest City Chamber of Commerce office, as well as at the MBT and TSB Banks. Doors open at 6 pm for the silent auction currently comprised of 65 items. A canned good item for the food bank can also get you an extra voting ticket on the night of the event.