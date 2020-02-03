Vote 2020: Worth County Caucus Sites

The Iowa Caucus in Worth County has several sites for democrats to attend while Republicans have only one location to caucus at. For Republicans, all precincts in Worth County will report to Central Springs High School.

Democrats in Barton-Deer Creek, Union, and Grafton Townships will report to Grafton Community Center. Those in the Bristol, Silver Lake, and Joice Townships will caucus at the Bethany Lutheran Church in Joice. Those in the Brookfield and Kensett Townships will report to the Kensett City Hall. democrats in the Danville, Hanlontown, and Fertile areawill report to the Fertile Community Hall.

Those in the Deer Creek, Grove, Hartland, and NorthwoodTownships will caucus in the Northwood-Kensett Elementary School in Northwood. Democrats in the Manly and Lincoln Townships wil caucus in the Manly City Hall.

All doors open at 6:30 pm and caucusing begins promptly at 7 pm. Those who are not in line by 7 pm will not be allowed to caucus.