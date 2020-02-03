Vote 2020: The Iowa Caucus in Hancock County

The Hancock County portion of the Iowa Caucus is divided up into precincts. To find out which precinct you live in, go to https://sos.iowa.gov.

For the Republican Party caucus-goers, Precincts 2-5 and 8-9 will caucus in the Britt Municipal Building. Precincts 1,6, 7, and 10 will caucus in the Garner Area Education Center.

For the Democrats, PRecincts 1, 5, and 6 will caucus in the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School. Precincts 2, 3, and 4 will caucus at West Hancock Elementary School Precincts 7 and 10 will caucus in the Klemme Public Library. Precincts 8 and 9 will caucus in the West Hancock Middle School.

All doors open at 6:30 pm and the caucus will begin promptly at 7 pm.