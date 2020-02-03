Virginia M. (Davis) Butler, age 90, formerly of the Klemme and Lake Cornelia, IA, areas, most recently of the Colonial Village, Overland Park, Kansas, died, Thursday, January 30, 2020, at the Colonial Village, Overland Park, KS.

Funeral services will be Monday, February 3, 2020, 1:00 PM, at the Andrews Funeral Home, 516 1st Street S.E., Belmond, IA. Burial will be In the Ell Township Cemetery, Klemme, IA. Visitation will be Monday at the funeral home from 10 AM until noon.

Virginia. Mae Davis was born October 30, 1929, to William and Helen (Stephenson) Davis in Livermore, IA. She attended country schools through the 7th grade. The continued her education at Livermore Public Schools, graduating in 1946. After graduation, she worked at the Livermore elevator and Hardy elevator.

Virginia was united in marriage to Charles Butler on September 2, 1951, at the Livermore Methodist Church. Their union was blessed with three daughters: Gwen, Maggie and Becky.

The couple farmer for a time in Livermore and Bradgate before moving to a farm east of Klemme in 1955. Virginia worked at the elevator in Klemme, at Winnebago Industries in Forest City, and the Farm Bureau office in Garner. Later, the founded and operated BMD in Klemme until it was sold in 1995.

Virginia enjoyed her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, any kind of sports on TV, especially the Iowa Hawkeyes, golf, bowling and playing cards.

Virginia is survived by her three daughters: Gwen Butler, Clive, IA, Maggie (Mike) Gowin, Rochester, MN, and Becky (Ed) Lents, Drexel, MO. Eight grandchildren: Davon (Jayme) Mau, Danielle (Connor) Sears, Dillon Mau, Chris Gowin, Matt Gowin, John (Jen) Gowin, Ann (Chris) Mattison, and Jill (James) Howarth. Eleven Great grandchildren: Devon & Charleigh Mau, Nico, Corinne & Theo Sears, Andrew, Taylor & Cassidy Gowin, Dana & Spencer Mattison and Grace Howarth.

She was preceded in by her parents, her husband Charles in August 2010, and three brothers.

