Violet Ruth Lemaster

February 3, 2020 Ann Finer Community, Obituaries Comments Off on Violet Ruth Lemaster

Violet Ruth Lemaster, 88, formerly of Buffalo Center, Iowa died Saturday, February 1, 2020, in Burnsville Minnesota.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 PM on Tuesday at the First Reformed Church in Buffalo Center with Pastor Mark Ellens, from the Ramsey Reformed Church officiating (as Pastor Peake is unavailable).

Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 PM on Monday evening at the Oakcrest Funeral Services, Winter Chapel in Buffalo Center.

