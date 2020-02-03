Violet Ruth Lemaster, 88, formerly of Buffalo Center, Iowa died Saturday, February 1, 2020, in Burnsville Minnesota.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 PM on Tuesday at the First Reformed Church in Buffalo Center with Pastor Mark Ellens, from the Ramsey Reformed Church officiating (as Pastor Peake is unavailable).

Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 PM on Monday evening at the Oakcrest Funeral Services, Winter Chapel in Buffalo Center.

