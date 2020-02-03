John H. “Jack” Spitler, 83 of Belmond passed away Friday, January 31, 2020 at his home in Belmond.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 10:30 AM at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1207 3rd Street North East in Belmond. Burial will take place at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery in Belmond.

Visitation will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Belmond, and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Tuesday.

