Bernice Andrews, 94, of Belmond, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at United Church of Rowan, 811 Pesch Street in Rowan. Burial will take place at Graceland Cemetery in Rowan.

Visitation will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick’s Lane South in Belmond, and continue one hour prior to services at the church on Tuesday.

