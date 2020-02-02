SUNDAY TALK: Upmeyer on the USMCA Signing

This week I was fortunate enough to be able to travel to our nation’s capital to witness the historic signing of The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). I had a great time visiting with lawmakers from all over the United States, but it was a particular delight to catch up with our very own senators from Iowa. Senator Grassley and Senator Ernst played a crucial role in promoting the importance of The USMCA for the United States and Iowa.

The USMCA is a mutually beneficial win for North American workers, farmers, ranchers, and businesses. When finalized and implemented, the agreement will create more balanced, reciprocal trade that supports high-paying jobs for Americans and grow the North American economy. The USMCA will further strengthen Iowa’s relationship with our largest trade partners, Mexico and Canada. This trade agreement is a major win for Iowa’s ag industry, small businesses, middle class workers, and our economy.

I want to thank President Trump, Senator Grassley, and Senator Ernst for being strong advocates to put Iowans first. Passage of this agreement would not have been possible without their tireless efforts to get the job done.

Once again, thank you to all of my constituents back home who have allowed me the privilege and honor to serve as their voice in the Iowa House.