Peterson Pleads Guilty to Possession and Delivery

Nancy Peterson of Lake Mills pled guilty to “Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine),” a class C felony, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department on between January and March of 2019. Peterson is scheduled to be sentenced on March 24, 2020.

Peterson also pled guilty to “Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department on May 18, 2019. Peterson was sentenced to serve 2 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $315.00 fine, applicable surcharges, and costs. Peterson was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations.