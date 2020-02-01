TIC Wrestling Update

1st place matches coming up on KIOW

106 – Garret Rinken of Nashua-Plainfield vs Kale Petersen of West Fork, Sheffield

113 – Clayton McDonough of Central Springs vs Jakob Whitinger of Nashua-Plainfield

120 – Bryce McDonough of Central Springs vs Nick Fox of Osage

126 – Joe Sullivan of Osage vs Brock Mathers of Central Springs

132 – Averee Abben of Osage vs Caden Schrage of Northwood-Kensett

138 Drake Tiedemann of Northwood-Kensett vs Ryan Adams of Osage

145 – Mark Dawson of Eagle Grove vs Brett Peterson of Lake Mills

152 – Casey Hanson of Lake Mills vs Kristian Gunderson of Forest City

160 – Elijah Wagner of Lake Mills vs Zach Williams of Osage

170 – Spencer Mooberry of Osage vs Mathew Francis of West Hancock

182 – Reese Moore of Forest City vs Cole Kelly of West Hancock

195 – Tate Hagen of West Hancock vs Keaton Muller of Osage

220 – Joel Mendoza of Eagle Grove vs Teddy Behrends of Central Springs

285 – Chet Buss of North Butler vs Chandler Redenius of West Hancock

Team Scores at the end of round 4

1 Osage 224.5

2 Lake Mills 182.5

3 Nashua-Plainfield 164.5

4 Forest City 162.0

5 West Hancock 146.0

6 Central Springs 136.5

7 Eagle Grove 122.5

8 North Butler 97.0

9 Northwood-Kensett 76.0

10 Saint Ansgar 69.0

11 Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 65.5

12 West Fork, Sheffield 61.0

13 North Union 37.0

14 Newman Catholic 15.0

15 Belmond-Klemme 13.0

16 Rockford 12.0