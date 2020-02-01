TIC Wrestling Update

1st place matches coming up on KIOW
106 – Garret Rinken of Nashua-Plainfield vs Kale Petersen of West Fork, Sheffield
113 – Clayton McDonough of Central Springs vs Jakob Whitinger of Nashua-Plainfield
120 – Bryce McDonough of Central Springs vs Nick Fox of Osage
126 – Joe Sullivan of Osage vs Brock Mathers of Central Springs
132 – Averee Abben of Osage vs Caden Schrage of Northwood-Kensett
138 Drake Tiedemann of Northwood-Kensett vs Ryan Adams of Osage
145 – Mark Dawson of Eagle Grove vs Brett Peterson of Lake Mills
152 – Casey Hanson of Lake Mills vs Kristian Gunderson of Forest City
160 – Elijah Wagner of Lake Mills vs Zach Williams of Osage
170 – Spencer Mooberry of Osage vs Mathew Francis of West Hancock
182 – Reese Moore of Forest City vs Cole Kelly of West Hancock
195 – Tate Hagen of West Hancock vs Keaton Muller of Osage
220 – Joel Mendoza of Eagle Grove vs Teddy Behrends of Central Springs
285 – Chet Buss of North Butler vs Chandler Redenius of West Hancock
Team Scores at the end of round 4
1 Osage 224.5
2 Lake Mills 182.5
3 Nashua-Plainfield 164.5
4 Forest City 162.0
5 West Hancock 146.0
6 Central Springs 136.5
7 Eagle Grove 122.5
8 North Butler 97.0
9 Northwood-Kensett 76.0
10 Saint Ansgar 69.0
11 Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 65.5
12 West Fork, Sheffield 61.0
13 North Union 37.0
14 Newman Catholic 15.0
15 Belmond-Klemme 13.0
16 Rockford 12.0