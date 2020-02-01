Final Results From TIC Wrestling Tournament

106
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Garret Rinken of Nashua-Plainfield
- 2nd Place – Kale Petersen of West Fork, Sheffield
- 3rd Place – Kaden Pritchard of Eagle Grove
- 4th Place – Kinser Hanson of Lake Mills
- 5th Place – Treycen Rollene of Northwood-Kensett
- 6th Place – Skyler Wright of Osage
- 7th Place – Zach Feld of Garner-Hayfield/Ventura
- 8th Place – Robay Birri of Forest City
1st Place Match
- Garret Rinken (Nashua-Plainfield) 44-2, Fr. over Kale Petersen (West Fork, Sheffield) 18-3, Fr. (MD 12-2)
3rd Place Match
- Kaden Pritchard (Eagle Grove) 36-6, Fr. over Kinser Hanson (Lake Mills) 33-16, Fr. (Dec 10-3)
5th Place Match
- Treycen Rollene (Northwood-Kensett) 37-15, Fr. over Skyler Wright (Osage) 16-30, So. (Fall 0:44)
7th Place Match
- Zach Feld (Garner-Hayfield/Ventura) 14-21, So. over Robay Birri (Forest City) 20-27, Fr. (Fall 1:53)
113
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Clayton McDonough of Central Springs
- 2nd Place – Jakob Whitinger of Nashua-Plainfield
- 3rd Place – Kellen Moore of Forest City
- 4th Place – Gabe Rolon of Eagle Grove
- 5th Place – Nathan Brumm of Saint Ansgar
- 6th Place – Lucas Humphrey of Lake Mills
- 7th Place – Dalton Logeman of Northwood-Kensett
- 8th Place – Garrett Tusler of Osage
1st Place Match
- Clayton McDonough (Central Springs) 41-0, So. over Jakob Whitinger (Nashua-Plainfield) 32-5, Sr. (Dec 8-2)
3rd Place Match
- Kellen Moore (Forest City) 37-6, Fr. over Gabe Rolon (Eagle Grove) 36-7, Jr. (Dec 5-2)
5th Place Match
- Nathan Brumm (Saint Ansgar) 24-21, So. over Lucas Humphrey (Lake Mills) 8-9, Fr. (Dec 12-8)
7th Place Match
- Dalton Logeman (Northwood-Kensett) 20-20, Fr. over Garrett Tusler (Osage) 15-11, Fr. (Fall 2:48)
120
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Nick Fox of Osage
- 2nd Place – Bryce McDonough of Central Springs
- 3rd Place – Jack Ramaker of Lake Mills
- 4th Place – Brock Moore of Forest City
- 5th Place – Tomas Rolon of Eagle Grove
- 6th Place – Kendrick Huck of Nashua-Plainfield
- 7th Place – AJ Tusha of Garner-Hayfield/Ventura
- 8th Place – Tate Mayer of Saint Ansgar
1st Place Match
- Nick Fox (Osage) 39-6, Fr. over Bryce McDonough (Central Springs) 41-3, So. (Dec 7-4)
3rd Place Match
- Jack Ramaker (Lake Mills) 36-9, Jr. over Brock Moore (Forest City) 36-10, Jr. (Dec 5-3)
5th Place Match
- Tomas Rolon (Eagle Grove) 20-8, Jr. over Kendrick Huck (Nashua-Plainfield) 32-11, Fr. (Dec 10-5)
7th Place Match
- AJ Tusha (Garner-Hayfield/Ventura) 23-16, Fr. over Tate Mayer (Saint Ansgar) 19-23, Fr. (Fall 0:53)
126
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Joe Sullivan of Osage
- 2nd Place – Brock Mathers of Central Springs
- 3rd Place – Jimmy Gallardo of Lake Mills
- 4th Place – Kaden Petersen of West Fork, Sheffield
- 5th Place – Drew Furst of Garner-Hayfield/Ventura
- 6th Place – Ethan Sesker of Forest City
- 7th Place – Cade Hardy of North Butler
- 8th Place – Josh Graham of Eagle Grove
1st Place Match
- Joe Sullivan (Osage) 42-4, Sr. over Brock Mathers (Central Springs) 33-5, So. (TF-1.5 3:41 (16-1))
3rd Place Match
- Jimmy Gallardo (Lake Mills) 31-15, Sr. over Kaden Petersen (West Fork, Sheffield) 12-6, Jr. (Fall 5:24)
5th Place Match
- Drew Furst (Garner-Hayfield/Ventura) 28-16, Sr. over Ethan Sesker (Forest City) 21-15, So. (Fall 0:00)
7th Place Match
- Cade Hardy (North Butler) 27-14, Sr. over Josh Graham (Eagle Grove) 27-25, Sr. (TF-1.5 4:19 (19-2))
132
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Averee Abben of Osage
- 2nd Place – Caden Schrage of Northwood-Kensett
- 3rd Place – Kyler Hackman of Nashua-Plainfield
- 4th Place – Austin Kirschbaum of Forest City
- 5th Place – Alex Beaty of Lake Mills
- 6th Place – Dustin Dawson of Eagle Grove
- 7th Place – Matt Larson of West Hancock
- 8th Place – Dalton Tobin of North Union
1st Place Match
- Averee Abben (Osage) 12-1, Jr. over Caden Schrage (Northwood-Kensett) 44-3, Sr. (TF-1.5 6:00 (20-5))
3rd Place Match
- Kyler Hackman (Nashua-Plainfield) 37-10, Jr. over Austin Kirschbaum (Forest City) 21-15, Jr. (MD 11-0)
5th Place Match
- Alex Beaty (Lake Mills) 14-12, Fr. over Dustin Dawson (Eagle Grove) 19-18, Fr. (MD 12-2)
7th Place Match
- Matt Larson (West Hancock) 29-21, So. over Dalton Tobin (North Union) 23-14, Fr. (Fall 3:27)
138
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Ryan Adams of Osage
- 2nd Place – Drake Tiedemann of Northwood-Kensett
- 3rd Place – McKade Munn of Nashua-Plainfield
- 4th Place – Dalton Thorson of Lake Mills
- 5th Place – Kaleb Umbaugh of Forest City
- 6th Place – Derek Peterson of Saint Ansgar
- 7th Place – Issac Backer of North Butler
- 8th Place – Irvin Gomez of West Hancock
1st Place Match
- Ryan Adams (Osage) 35-12, Sr. over Drake Tiedemann (Northwood-Kensett) 37-3, So. (Dec 3-2)
3rd Place Match
- McKade Munn (Nashua-Plainfield) 35-13, So. over Dalton Thorson (Lake Mills) 35-11, Jr. (Dec 11-7)
5th Place Match
- Kaleb Umbaugh (Forest City) 25-12, Jr. over Derek Peterson (Saint Ansgar) 22-19, Jr. (Dec 6-2)
7th Place Match
- Issac Backer (North Butler) 10-8, So. over Irvin Gomez (West Hancock) 21-25, So. (Fall 1:30)
145
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Mark Dawson of Eagle Grove
- 2nd Place – Brett Peterson of Lake Mills
- 3rd Place – Teryn Joebgen of North Butler
- 4th Place – Josiah Kliment of Northwood-Kensett
- 5th Place – Joey Potter of Osage
- 6th Place – Hayden Hoffmeyer of Forest City
- 7th Place – Kane Zuehl of West Hancock
- 8th Place – Luke Brown of Garner-Hayfield/Ventura
1st Place Match
- Mark Dawson (Eagle Grove) 47-4, Sr. over Brett Peterson (Lake Mills) 26-15, So. (MD 8-0)
3rd Place Match
- Teryn Joebgen (North Butler) 27-14, Sr. over Josiah Kliment (Northwood-Kensett) 37-12, So. (Dec 10-8)
5th Place Match
- Joey Potter (Osage) 23-20, So. over Hayden Hoffmeyer (Forest City) 21-14, So. (MD 15-4)
7th Place Match
- Kane Zuehl (West Hancock) 36-10, So. over Luke Brown (Garner-Hayfield/Ventura) 35-10, Sr. (Dec 9-5)
152
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Casey Hanson of Lake Mills
- 2nd Place – Kristian Gunderson of Forest City
- 3rd Place – Noah O`Malley of Osage
- 4th Place – Kaden Jacobsen of Central Springs
- 5th Place – Shane Hillesheim of Nashua-Plainfield
- 6th Place – Lorne Isler of Saint Ansgar
- 7th Place – Bryer Subject of West Hancock
- 8th Place – Cole Negen of North Butler
1st Place Match
- Casey Hanson (Lake Mills) 37-6, Jr. over Kristian Gunderson (Forest City) 36-13, Sr. (Dec 2-0)
3rd Place Match
- Noah O`Malley (Osage) 29-17, So. over Kaden Jacobsen (Central Springs) 36-7, Jr. (Fall 3:26)
5th Place Match
- Shane Hillesheim (Nashua-Plainfield) 37-10, Sr. over Lorne Isler (Saint Ansgar) 26-17, So. (Dec 14-9)
7th Place Match
- Bryer Subject (West Hancock) 37-11, Jr. over Cole Negen (North Butler) 13-15, Jr. (Dec 3-1)
160
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Elijah Wagner of Lake Mills
- 2nd Place – Zach Williams of Osage
- 3rd Place – Jared Shaw of Garner-Hayfield/Ventura
- 4th Place – Justin Ausborn of West Hancock
- 5th Place – Max Howes of Central Springs
- 6th Place – Preston Isler of Saint Ansgar
- 7th Place – Cael Brunner of Nashua-Plainfield
- 8th Place – Cadin Fleener of Forest City
1st Place Match
- Elijah Wagner (Lake Mills) 39-2, Jr. over Zach Williams (Osage) 30-6, Sr. (Dec 5-1)
3rd Place Match
- Jared Shaw (Garner-Hayfield/Ventura) 34-6, Sr. over Justin Ausborn (West Hancock) 31-21, Jr. (MD 10-2)
5th Place Match
- Max Howes (Central Springs) 31-14, Sr. over Preston Isler (Saint Ansgar) 24-14, Sr. (Fall 2:13)
7th Place Match
- Cael Brunner (Nashua-Plainfield) 31-21, Jr. over Cadin Fleener (Forest City) 20-11, So. (Dec 8-6)
170
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Spencer Mooberry of Osage
- 2nd Place – Mathew Francis of West Hancock
- 3rd Place – Trevor Kruse of North Union
- 4th Place – Derik Downing of Nashua-Plainfield
- 5th Place – Ashten Love of Lake Mills
- 6th Place – Adam Heflin of Garner-Hayfield/Ventura
- 7th Place – Connor Springer of Saint Ansgar
- 8th Place – Nathaniel Contreras of Central Springs
1st Place Match
- Spencer Mooberry (Osage) 29-1, Jr. over Mathew Francis (West Hancock) 40-8, So. (MD 13-1)
3rd Place Match
- Trevor Kruse (North Union) 26-4, Jr. over Derik Downing (Nashua-Plainfield) 36-12, Jr. (Fall 1:46)
5th Place Match
- Ashten Love (Lake Mills) 35-10, Sr. over Adam Heflin (Garner-Hayfield/Ventura) 32-19, Sr. (Fall 1:11)
7th Place Match
- Connor Springer (Saint Ansgar) 17-18, Sr. over Nathaniel Contreras (Central Springs) 15-18, Fr. (Fall 0:49)
182
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Reese Moore of Forest City
- 2nd Place – Cole Kelly of West Hancock
- 3rd Place – Evan Kalainoff of Nashua-Plainfield
- 4th Place – J.C. Ulrich of North Butler
- 5th Place – Peyton Severson of Lake Mills
- 6th Place – Benjamin Navratil of Central Springs
- 7th Place – Cole Jeffries of Osage
- 8th Place – Skyler Lufkin of North Union
1st Place Match
- Reese Moore (Forest City) 39-3, So. over Cole Kelly (West Hancock) 27-4, Jr. (Fall 1:54)
3rd Place Match
- Evan Kalainoff (Nashua-Plainfield) 41-7, Sr. over J.C. Ulrich (North Butler) 25-16, Sr. (Fall 2:13)
5th Place Match
- Peyton Severson (Lake Mills) 2-4, Jr. over Benjamin Navratil (Central Springs) 24-14, So. (Fall 0:26)
7th Place Match
- Cole Jeffries (Osage) 3-1, Fr. over Skyler Lufkin (North Union) 19-23, Sr. (Fall 1:25)
195
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Tate Hagen of West Hancock
- 2nd Place – Keaton Muller of Osage
- 3rd Place – Dalton Asche of Nashua-Plainfield
- 4th Place – Brayden Lindeman of Lake Mills
- 5th Place – Samuel Dodd of Garner-Hayfield/Ventura
- 6th Place – Issac Olson of Eagle Grove
- 7th Place – Drake Freeman of Forest City
- 8th Place – David Crow of North Butler
1st Place Match
- Tate Hagen (West Hancock) 30-0, Sr. over Keaton Muller (Osage) 30-16, Jr. (Fall 1:25)
3rd Place Match
- Dalton Asche (Nashua-Plainfield) 30-11, Sr. over Brayden Lindeman (Lake Mills) 23-20, Jr. (MD 13-4)
5th Place Match
- Samuel Dodd (Garner-Hayfield/Ventura) 26-18, Fr. over Issac Olson (Eagle Grove) 12-18, So. (Fall 3:28)
7th Place Match
- Drake Freeman (Forest City) 19-20, Jr. over David Crow (North Butler) 18-17, Jr. (Fall 1:56)
220
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Joel Mendoza of Eagle Grove
- 2nd Place – Teddy Behrends of Central Springs
- 3rd Place – Sage Hulshizer of Saint Ansgar
- 4th Place – Barrett Muller of Osage
- 5th Place – Tanner Hagen of West Hancock
- 6th Place – Jase Wiebke of North Butler
- 7th Place – Riley Kirschbaum of Lake Mills
- 8th Place – Carson Buffington of Forest City
1st Place Match
- Joel Mendoza (Eagle Grove) 35-4, Sr. over Teddy Behrends (Central Springs) 31-11, Sr. (Fall 2:54)
3rd Place Match
- Sage Hulshizer (Saint Ansgar) 12-7, Jr. over Barrett Muller (Osage) 19-5, Fr. (Fall 0:36)
5th Place Match
- Tanner Hagen (West Hancock) 40-7, Sr. over Jase Wiebke (North Butler) 21-13, So. (Fall 0:38)
7th Place Match
- Riley Kirschbaum (Lake Mills) 10-10, Jr. over Carson Buffington (Forest City) 6-24, So. (Fall 1:46)
285
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Chet Buss of North Butler
- 2nd Place – Chandler Redenius of West Hancock
- 3rd Place – Austin Kelso of Forest City
- 4th Place – Conner Smith of Osage
- 5th Place – Levi Janssen of West Fork, Sheffield
- 6th Place – Dalton Dewitt of Central Springs
- 7th Place – Peyton Larsen of Eagle Grove
- 8th Place – Landon Pratt of Nashua-Plainfield
1st Place Match
- Chet Buss (North Butler) 38-0, So. over Chandler Redenius (West Hancock) 40-3, Sr. (Fall 4:36)
3rd Place Match
- Austin Kelso (Forest City) 37-9, Sr. over Conner Smith (Osage) 25-22, Sr. (Fall 4:47)
5th Place Match
- Levi Janssen (West Fork, Sheffield) 25-15, Jr. over Dalton Dewitt (Central Springs) 31-13, Jr. (Dec 5-3)
7th Place Match
- Peyton Larsen (Eagle Grove) 24-19, So. over Landon Pratt (Nashua-Plainfield) 6-17, Fr. (Fall 3:06)