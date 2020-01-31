Victory Over Depression Presentation Scheduled

NAMI on Campus NIACC Club, NIACC Trojan Athletics will host motivational mental health speaker Mark Potter with his presentation Shatter the Stigma-Victory over Depression on Monday at 6:30 pm in the North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) Gym in Mason City.

Potter was a longtime head men’s basketball coach at Newman University in Kansas and says he suffered a severe depressive episode in 2005.

Potter says after a downward spiral, he was able to overcome depression by seeking professional help.

The Shatter the Stigma-Victory over Depressionpresentation is Monday night at 6:30 pm at the North Iowa Area Community College Gym in Mason City. It is free and open to the public.