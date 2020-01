Britt will be holding a community blood drive on Wednesday, February 12th from 1pm to 6pm. It will take place in the Britt Municipal Building at 170 Main Avenue South.

Claire Deroin with the LifeServe Blood Center stated that there is no one need for a certain blood type.

One donation will save up to three lives according to Deroin and the process is very simple.

While walk-ins are welcome, appointments can be made by calling (800) 287-4903 or by going to lifeservebloodcenter.org.