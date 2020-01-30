Warriors Honored for Athletics and Academics

The North Star Athletic Association announced the recognition of 34 Waldorf University student-athletes for Academics throughout the 2019 fall academic season. These 34 Warriors, along with 233 other athletes, participating in men’s and women’s cross country, volleyball and football were recognized for their outstanding achievement in the classroom and on the playing field. To be eligible for the NSAA Academic Scholar-Athlete, a student-athlete must achieve a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.25 on a 4.0 scale. The full list of scholar Warriors can be found below along with their sport, hometown, year in school, and Major.

Men’s Cross Country

Name Hometown Year in School Major

Andrew Huber Worthington, Minn. Freshman Business Wyatt Miller Frazer, Mont. Freshman Communications Andrew Murley Sac City, Iowa Senior Criminal Justice

Women’s Cross Country

Name Hometown Year in School Major

Clara Roderick Visalia, Calif. Senior Education Marissa Widener Bridgeport, Neb. Senior Health Promotion & Exercise Science

Volleyball

Name Hometown Year in School Major

Kaitlyn Bakke Forest Lake, Minn. Freshman Communications Savanna Cordle Waltham, Minn. Senior Business Channing Manske Black Rider Falls, Wis. Junior Criminal Justice Autumn Paulson Chaseburg, Wis. Freshman Communications Kyra Platzek Ridgeland, Wis. Senior Health Promotion & Exercise Science Kelsey Sederquest Austin, Minn. Senior Biology Emily Stolpp Hesperia, Calif. Junior Psychology Elisabeth Tramm White Bear Lake, Minn. Senior Health Promotion & Exercise Science Cassandra Warner Oceanside, Calif. Senior Health Promotion & Wellness Center Sarah Williams Poway, Calif. Junior Psychology Abygail Wood Ankeny, Iowa Freshman Criminal Justice

Football

Name Hometown Year in School Major