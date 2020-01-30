Warriors Honored for Athletics and Academics

The North Star Athletic Association announced the recognition of 34 Waldorf University student-athletes for Academics throughout the 2019 fall academic season. These 34 Warriors, along with 233 other athletes, participating in men’s and women’s cross country, volleyball and football were recognized for their outstanding achievement in the classroom and on the playing field. To be eligible for the NSAA Academic Scholar-Athlete, a student-athlete must achieve a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.25 on a 4.0 scale. The full list of scholar Warriors can be found below along with their sport, hometown, year in school, and Major.
Men’s Cross Country
Name Hometown Year in School Major
- Andrew Huber Worthington, Minn. Freshman Business
- Wyatt Miller Frazer, Mont. Freshman Communications
- Andrew Murley Sac City, Iowa Senior Criminal Justice
Women’s Cross Country
Name Hometown Year in School Major
- Clara Roderick Visalia, Calif. Senior Education
- Marissa Widener Bridgeport, Neb. Senior Health Promotion & Exercise Science
Volleyball
Name Hometown Year in School Major
- Kaitlyn Bakke Forest Lake, Minn. Freshman Communications
- Savanna Cordle Waltham, Minn. Senior Business
- Channing Manske Black Rider Falls, Wis. Junior Criminal Justice
- Autumn Paulson Chaseburg, Wis. Freshman Communications
- Kyra Platzek Ridgeland, Wis. Senior Health Promotion & Exercise Science
- Kelsey Sederquest Austin, Minn. Senior Biology
- Emily Stolpp Hesperia, Calif. Junior Psychology
- Elisabeth Tramm White Bear Lake, Minn. Senior Health Promotion & Exercise Science
- Cassandra Warner Oceanside, Calif. Senior Health Promotion & Wellness Center
- Sarah Williams Poway, Calif. Junior Psychology
- Abygail Wood Ankeny, Iowa Freshman Criminal Justice
Football
Name Hometown Year in School Major
- Jacob Conlon Ruthven, Iowa Sophomore Business
- Reagan Frankl Elk Point, S.D. Freshman Communications
- Matheus Furlaneto de Oliveir Sao Paulo, Brazil Senior Health Promotion & Exercise Science
- Trevor Gunderson Lake Park, Iowa Sophomore Business
- Billy Jenkins Kansas City, Mo. Freshman Health Promotion & Exercise Science
- Hilton Joseph Miami, Fla. Graduate Student Business
- Marcel Lindner Tuessling, Germany Senior Communications
- Peter Neill Poway, Calif. Sophomore History
- Tyler O’Hara Orlando, Fla. Junior Criminal Justice
- Hunter Rushford Wyoming, Iowa Sophomore Criminal Justice
- Austin Siegal Racine, Wis. Sophomore Communications
- Austin Streeter Sioux City, Iowa Senior Health Promotion & Exercise Science
- Zach Throne Lake Mills, Iowa Senior Communications
- Sven-Erik Tiedemann Wetzlar, Germany Senior Business
- Jack VanDusseldorp Garner, Iowa Sophomore Education
- Joseph Van Essen Edgerton, Minn. Freshman Business
- Caleb Williams Olive Branch, Miss. Freshman Biology
- Stanislaw Zawieja Poznan, Poland Senior Business