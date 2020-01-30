Warriors Honored for Athletics and Academics

January 30, 2020 Zarren Egesdal Local & State Sports, Sports Comments Off on Warriors Honored for Athletics and Academics

The North Star Athletic Association announced the recognition of 34 Waldorf University student-athletes for Academics throughout the 2019 fall academic season. These 34 Warriors, along with 233 other athletes, participating in men’s and women’s cross country, volleyball and football were recognized for their outstanding achievement in the classroom and on the playing field. To be eligible for the NSAA Academic Scholar-Athlete, a student-athlete must achieve a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.25 on a 4.0 scale. The full list of scholar Warriors can be found below along with their sport, hometown, year in school, and Major.

Men’s Cross Country

Name Hometown Year in School Major 

  1. Andrew Huber Worthington, Minn. Freshman Business
  2. Wyatt Miller Frazer, Mont. Freshman Communications 
  3. Andrew Murley Sac City, Iowa Senior Criminal Justice 

Women’s Cross Country  

Name Hometown Year in School Major 

  1. Clara Roderick Visalia, Calif. Senior Education 
  2. Marissa Widener Bridgeport, Neb. Senior Health Promotion & Exercise Science

Volleyball

Name Hometown Year in School Major

  1. Kaitlyn Bakke Forest Lake, Minn. Freshman Communications 
  2. Savanna Cordle Waltham, Minn. Senior Business 
  3. Channing Manske Black Rider Falls, Wis. Junior Criminal Justice
  4. Autumn Paulson Chaseburg, Wis. Freshman Communications 
  5. Kyra Platzek Ridgeland, Wis. Senior Health Promotion & Exercise Science
  6. Kelsey Sederquest Austin, Minn. Senior Biology 
  7. Emily Stolpp Hesperia, Calif. Junior Psychology 
  8. Elisabeth Tramm White Bear Lake, Minn. Senior Health Promotion & Exercise Science
  9. Cassandra Warner Oceanside, Calif. Senior Health Promotion & Wellness Center 
  10. Sarah Williams Poway, Calif. Junior Psychology
  11. Abygail Wood Ankeny, Iowa Freshman Criminal Justice 

Football

Name Hometown Year in School Major 

  1. Jacob Conlon Ruthven, Iowa Sophomore Business 
  2. Reagan Frankl Elk Point, S.D. Freshman Communications 
  3. Matheus Furlaneto de Oliveir Sao Paulo, Brazil Senior Health Promotion & Exercise Science
  4. Trevor Gunderson Lake Park, Iowa Sophomore Business 
  5. Billy Jenkins Kansas City, Mo. Freshman Health Promotion & Exercise Science 
  6. Hilton Joseph Miami, Fla. Graduate Student Business 
  7. Marcel Lindner Tuessling, Germany Senior Communications 
  8. Peter Neill Poway, Calif. Sophomore History 
  9. Tyler O’Hara Orlando, Fla. Junior Criminal Justice 
  10. Hunter Rushford Wyoming, Iowa Sophomore Criminal Justice 
  11. Austin Siegal Racine, Wis. Sophomore Communications 
  12. Austin Streeter Sioux City, Iowa Senior Health Promotion & Exercise Science 
  13. Zach Throne Lake Mills, Iowa Senior Communications 
  14. Sven-Erik Tiedemann Wetzlar, Germany Senior Business 
  15. Jack VanDusseldorp Garner, Iowa Sophomore Education 
  16. Joseph Van Essen Edgerton, Minn. Freshman Business 
  17. Caleb Williams Olive Branch, Miss. Freshman Biology 
  18. Stanislaw Zawieja Poznan, Poland Senior Business