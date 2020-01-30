Latest IGHSAU Basketball Rankings

Class 1A
School Record LW
1 Newell-Fonda 16-0 2
2 Marquette Catholic 16-1 3
3 North Mahaska 12-2 4
4 Algona Bishop Garrigan 16-1 5
5 Montezuma 14-1 1
6 MMCRU 16-0 6
7 Saint Ansgar 14-2 7
8 Exira-EHK 15-1 10
9 Burlington Notre Dame 15-1 11
10 Woodbury Central 13-3 12
11 East Buchanan 12-4 13
12 Council Bluffs St. Albert 8-6 8
13 Kingsley-Pierson 14-3 9
14 Central Elkader 16-2 15
15 Springville 14-3 NR
Dropped Out: Central Decatur (14)
Class 2A
School Record LW
1 Cascade 16-0 1
2 West Hancock 18-0 2
3 North Linn 15-1 3
4 Osage 13-1 4
5 MFL-Mar-Mac 16-2 5
6 Van Buren County 15-2 7
7 Western Christian 12-4 8
8 AHSTW 15-1 10
9 West Branch 14-3 6
10 Mediapolis 16-1 11
11 Mount Ayr 13-2 12
12 Maquoketa Valley 14-3 9
13 Panorama 13-2 14
14 Logan-Magnolia 14-2 NR
15 Emmetsburg 11-4 15
Dropped Out: Hudson (13)
Class 3A
School Record LW
1 Dike-New Hartford 14-1 1
2 Crestwood 14-2 2
3 Bishop Heelan 11-3 3
4 Clear Lake 14-1 4
5 Roland-Story 12-2 5
6 North Polk 10-4 7
7 Des Moines Christian 15-1 8
8 Red Oak 13-3 6
9 Okoboji 15-1 9
10 West Burlington 12-3 10
11 West Liberty 15-2 12
12 Davenport Assumption 10-5 11
13 West Marshall 11-1 14
14 Jesup 12-3 NR
15 Monticello 12-4 NR
Dropped Out: Hampton-Dumont-CAL (13), Cherokee (15)
Class 4A
School Record LW
1 North Scott 15-0 1
2 Marion 14-0 2
3 Center Point-Urbana 15-0 3
4 Glenwood 15-0 4
5 Ballard 14-1 5
6 Cedar Rapids Xavier 10-4 6
7 Lewis Central 10-4 7
8 Gilbert 11-3 8
9 Waverly-Shell Rock 13-2 9
10 Central DeWitt 13-1 10
11 Grinnell 11-3 11
12 Mason City 9-7 12
13 Clear Creek-Amana 13-3 15
14 Bondurant-Farrar 10-4 NR
15 Keokuk 12-3 NR
Dropped Out: Carroll (13), ADM (14)
Class 5A
School Record LW
1 Iowa City High 13-0 1
2 Dowling Catholic 14-2 3
3 Cedar Rapids Prairie 14-0 4
4 Johnston 14-2 2
5 Waukee 12-2 5
6 Southeast Polk 15-1 6
7 Cedar Falls 10-4 7
8 Waterloo West 13-3 8
9 Urbandale 13-3 9
10 Davenport North 11-2 11
11 West Des Moines Valley 9-7 13
12 Ames 8-8 12
13 Ankeny Centennial 8-8 10
14 Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 12-3 15
15 Sioux City East 11-4 NR
Dropped Out: Bettendorf (14)