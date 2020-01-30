Genevieve E. Turner, 90, of Belmond, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020 at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond.

Her husband, Ralph L. Turner, 93, of Belmond, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond.

Because of Genevieve’s death, Ralph’s previously scheduled visitation and graveside service have been postponed and will be combined with Genevieve’s services.

A joint graveside service for Ralph Turner and Genevieve Turner will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Belmond Cemetery, Luick’s Lane South in Belmond.

A joint visitation for Ralph and Genevieve will be held on Sunday, February 2, 2020 from 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick’s Lane South in Belmond.

