This week’s MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week is a senior at Lake Mills High School. Chett Helming helped the Bulldogs to three wins last week. In the win over #2 (1A) Bishop Garrigan, Helming had 16 points and 5 rebounds. In the win over Osage, Helming recorded a double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, and 2 blocks. To close out the week the Bulldogs beat Northwood-Kensett. In that game, Helming racked up 21 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist, 4 steals, and 1 block. Congratulations to this week’s MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week.