Hancock County Proposes 2 Cent Levy Increase

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors continued a review of the fiscal year 2020-2021 budget on Wednesday, proposing a 2 cent increase per thousand to general basic and a 17 cent decrease for rural services. Supervisor Jerry Tlach breaks down those amounts.

Included in the 2020-2021 budget proposal is a 4.5 percent increase for elected officials, except the three supervisors, as they decided to forego any raises. Also, the health insurance rates are estimated to increase 10.4 percent, but instead of reducing the salary increase for elected officials, the board decided to raise employee contributions to half of the 10.4 percent increase. Hancock County Auditor Michelle Eisenman points out that even lowering the salary increase would not save enough.

In the notice of public hearing in Hancock County, the slight increase to general basic is due to tuck pointing and maintenance of the courthouse, as well as an increase in information technology (it) expenses including an upgrade of financial software, which Tlach estimates will be about $100,000.

The public hearing on the proposed fiscal year 2020-2021 Hancock County budget is set for Tuesday, February 18th at 9:15am. The tax levy numbers presented are tentative amounts to be approved during the general budget approval hearing yet to be scheduled.