Recent Trade Agreements Help to Bolster Local Farm Economy

Although we are in the dead of winter, the agriculture community is currently taking stock of last fall’s harvest and planning ahead to spring planting. Randy Broesder is the manager of the Farmers Coop Association in Forest City and said it’s been a good winter this far.

In 2020, there seems to be a lot of good news when it comes to the Chinese Phase One Trade Agreement, the TTP with Japan, and the USMCA Trade Pact. Broesder spoke about how these initiatives are affecting local prices.

Broesder discussed whether farmers are selling a lot of 2019 grain or if they were waiting for higher prices.

Broesder feels Ethanol stands to benefit most from the China trade deal.