Milestones Piling up for Forest City Wrestling

An exciting wrestling season is starting to wind towards the postseason for Forest City. The Indians are coming off a 3-2 record at the East Marshall Duals this past weekend, and are now off until the conference tournament on Saturday in Osage.

Even though we are just now entering the postseason, this 2019-2020 campaign has already seen many milestones for the wrestling squad. Earlier this season Kristian Gunderson reached his 100th career win at the Dick Kennedy Duals. Gunderson became the 19th Indian wrestler to reach that milestone since 1992 and the first since 2016. That wasn’t the only milestone reached in Webster City that day, 9th-year head coach Steve Staudt recorded his 100th dual win over Roland Story. Staudt took over the program in 2011-2012 and has coached 1 state champion, 6 state place winners, and 9 conference champions. Since his 100th win, the Indians are 14-6, they are 19-8 overall this dual season.

Wait, there’s more, this past weekend, Brock Moore became the 20th to reach 100 career wins with his win over Benton Community. Brock joins Kristian Gunderson as Indians to reach 100 career wins this season.

Forest City ranked wrestlers heading into conference all 2A

113 #8 Kellen Moore Fr.

182 #5 Reese Moore So.

285 #9 Austin Kelso Sr.

Forest City and the rest of the Top of Iowa Conference will be in Osage this Saturday for the conference tournament. KIOW will broadcast all 14 of the finals the time will be TBD.

Photo Credit to the Forest City Wrestling Team.

Ranking by IA Wrestle

Zarren Egesdal is the Sports Director at KIOW/KHAM in Forest City. You can contact him Monday-Friday at 641-585-1073 or zarren@coloffmedia.com.

Do you have a story idea? Contact Zarren at the above.