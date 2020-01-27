Wrestling Results for 1/ 25/2020

DOUG TREES INVITE –
Nashua-Plainfield 1st
Lake Mills 2nd
North Butler/Clarksville (host) 5th
West Fork 11th
Rockford 12th
Belmond-Klemme 13th
RICH GRAY INVITE –
Central Springs 4th Place
Newman Catholic 15th
EMGMG Duals –
Forest City (3-2)
Union, LaPorte City 24 FC 49
FC 43 Benton 28
FC 71 Collins-Maxwell 6
FC 37 South Tama County 30
North Polk 45 FC 25
WARRIOR DUALS –
Eagle Grove (3-1)
DENVER DUALS –
GHV (0-4)
D. CHRISTENSEN TOURNAMENT –
Northwood-Kensett 3rd
RICK CALDWELL INVITE –
Saint Ansgar 4th
HERB INGRENS INVITE –
West Hancock 5th