Wrestling Results for 1/ 25/2020

January 27, 2020 Zarren Egesdal Local & State Sports, Sports Comments Off on Wrestling Results for 1/ 25/2020

DOUG TREES INVITE – 

Nashua-Plainfield 1st

Lake Mills 2nd

North Butler/Clarksville (host) 5th

West Fork 11th

Rockford 12th

Belmond-Klemme 13th

RICH GRAY INVITE – 

Central Springs 4th Place

Newman Catholic 15th

EMGMG Duals – 

Forest City (3-2)

Union, LaPorte City 24 FC 49

FC 43 Benton 28

FC 71 Collins-Maxwell 6

FC 37 South Tama County 30

North Polk 45 FC 25

WARRIOR DUALS – 

Eagle Grove (3-1)

DENVER DUALS – 

GHV (0-4)

D. CHRISTENSEN TOURNAMENT –

Northwood-Kensett 3rd

RICK CALDWELL INVITE –

Saint Ansgar 4th

HERB INGRENS INVITE –

West Hancock 5th

 

 