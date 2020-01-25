Winnebago County Releases Proposed Property Tax Levy Details for 2020-21

The Winnebago County Auditor Karla Weiss has released information in lieu of a public hearing on February 1st regarding the proposed property tax levy for the fiscal year 2020-21. During the hearing, residents will be allowed to object or give arguments in favor of the levy. Below is a summary of the overall budget figures. The county will see increased expenditures which are up 8.3% from last year which translates to $165,000. The largest expenditures are coming from the Sheriff’s Office, Secondary Roads Department, libraries, and the North Iowa Area Council of Governments or NIACOG.

Levies that are not included in the summary are the debt service levy, mental health, and services levies, and county voted levies.

Click the links for the pdf files released by the county.

