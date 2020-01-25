Saturday Morning Fishing Report Shows Good Ice Conditions

This weekly fishing report is compiled from information gathered from local bait shops, angler creel surveys and county and state parks staff. For current information, contact the district fisheries office at the phone number listed at the end of each district report.

NORTHWEST

Arrowhead Lake

There was 6 inches of clear ice under 3 inches of cloudy ice off the boat ramp on Jan 23. Conditions are variable; check ice thickness often if you venture out. Use waxworms and minnows near structure to target the larger bluegill and crappie this lake commonly produces.

Bacon Creek Lake

The DNR will stock rainbow trout at Bacon Creek Lake at 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 25th. You need a valid fishing license (age 16 and older) and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout. Use a piece of worm, small minnow, or power bait fished under a bobber. Put the bait on a small hook or small and shiny jig.

Black Hawk Lake

There was 11 inches of ice off the Ice House Point boat ramp on Jan 23. This area of the lake currently has the thickest ice. There was 9 inches of ice off the 30 Acres boat ramp at the state campground on the SE part of the lake. Conditions are more variable in the east basin of the lake, there may be thin and open areas; use caution. Snow cover varies from 0 to 15 inches. The winter aeration system in Town Bay is in operation; expect open water and thin ice in Town Bay. Yellow Perch – Fair: Anglers are catching perch around Gunshot Hill and the Ice House Point boat ramp. Keeper-size perch are 8 to 12 inches. Waxworms and small minnows work well. Bluegill – Slow: Most anglers are using waxworms fished near the Ice House Point boat ramp and Gunshot Hill using waxworms.

Black Hawk Pits

There was 5 inches of ice off the boat ramp on Jan 23. Conditions are variable; use caution and check ice thickness often. There are several inches of water and slush on top of the ice.

Brushy Creek Lake

Most fishing activity has been in the northeast arm and around the island. Ice is variable; check ice thickness often. There are open areas in the middle of the lake and around shore near inflows. Expect thinner ice under bridges and anywhere with current. Yellow Perch – Fair: Use waxworms and small minnows. Walleye – Fair. Bluegill – Fair: Use a waxworm or small minnow on a jig fished near structure. Reports of 9 inch keepers.

Moorland Pond

The DNR will stock rainbow trout in Moorland Pond this Saturday, Jan. 24th at noon. You need a valid fishing license (age 16 and older) and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout. Use a piece of worm, small minnow, or power bait fished under a bobber. Put the bait on a small hook or small and shiny jig.

Storm Lake (including Little Storm Lake)

Ice thickness is variable from about 6-15 inches, with thinner ice on the east part of the lake and other areas that were open two weeks ago. Use caution and avoid open areas, seams, and discolored ice. Snow cover is variable; bare ice in some areas and 2-3 feet deep drifts in others. Anglers are catching perch, walleye, white bass and channel catfish.

Ice thickness in west central Iowa is 5 to 15 inches. Some lakes have open seams and thinner areas that were open two weeks ago. Use caution, check thickness often, and avoid discolored ice. There is open water and thin ice in Town Bay of Black Hawk Lake from the aeration system. For more information, contact the Black Hawk District office at 712-657-2638.

Clear Lake

Ice thickness is 10 to 12 inches. Bluegill – Slow: Use a small jig tipped with a waxworm near the edge of vegetation. Yellow Perch – Good: Yellow perch are biting on a variety of baits. Use larger baits and change location to find bigger fish. Walleye – Fair: Try a jigging spoon tipped with a minnow head near the edge of vegetation. The best bite is during low light periods. Black Crappie – Slow: Use a jig tipped with a waxworm on the edge of vegetation. Yellow Bass – Fair: Try a small spoon tipped with cut bait or several waxworms. You have to move around to find fish. White Bass – Slow.

Crystal Lake

Ice thickness is 9 to 11 inches. No fishing activity reported.

Lower Pine Lake

Ice thickness is 10 -11 inches at the boat ramp. Use caution north and east of the island; this ice is new and may not be consistent.

Rice Lake

Ice thickness is 10 to 12 inches. Bluegill – Fair: Use small jigs tipped with a waxworm. Best bite is late afternoon. Yellow Perch – Slow:Try a small jigging spoon tipped with a waxworm.. Walleye – Slow.

Silver Lake (Worth)

Ice thickness is 10 to 12 inches. Bluegill – Slow.

Upper Pine Lake

Ice thickness is 7- 8 inches at the boat ramp.

For information on the lakes and rivers in north central Iowa, contact the Clear Lake Fish and Wildlife office at 641-357-3517.

Center Lake

Ice thickness is 12 to 14 inches. The aeration system has been started. Use caution on the west side of the lake, north of the boat ramp. Signs are up around the aerator hole.

East Okoboji Lake

Ice thickness is 12 to 14 inches. Bluegill – Good: Sorting is needed, but the bite has been good in the southern section of the lake along the weed line. Try near the trestle and the Hattie Elston Boat Ramp. Use small jigs and wigglers. Walleye – Fair: Fishing has been good near Parks Marina in the evening. Use spoons, jigging raps or minnows in the early morning or evening. Yellow Perch – Fair. Black Crappie – Good. Yellow Bass – Fair.

Ingham Lake

Ice thickness is 10 to 14 inches. The aeration system has been started. Use caution on the southeast side of the lake and off of the northern boat ramp. Signs are up around the aerator hole.

Lost Island Lake

Ice thickness is around 12 inches. Yellow Perch – Fair. Walleye – Fair.

Silver Lake (Dickinson)

Ice thickness is 15 inches. The aeration system has been started. Use caution on the east side of the lake. Signs are up around the aeration holes.

Spirit Lake

Ice thickness is 13-15 inches. Walleye – Good: Fish 1 hour before and after sunrise or sunset. Use spoons or jigging raps tipped with minnow heads in 12-14 feet of water. Also try live minnows. Reports of lots of slot size and bigger fish. Bluegill – Fair: Use wigglers and small jigs in Anglers Bay and Trickles Slough. Yellow Perch – Good: Use minnows and small jigs in Anglers Bay and near Minniwaukon. Best bite is early and late. Black Crappie – Fair.

Trumbull Lake

Yellow Perch – Fair: Size quality is outstanding with some sorting. Use jigs and minnows or wigglers in the main lake.

West Okoboji Lake

West Okoboji ice conditions are variable. Beware of heaves at Atwell and Gull Point; don’t drive over heaves/seams. Ice thickness has been up to 12 inches in small bays and thinner on the main lake. Bluegill – Good: Little Emerson Bay is producing a few nice bluegills. Sorting is needed. Walleye – Fair: Fish rocky areas in 18-20 feet of water. Live minnows work best 1 hour before and after sunset.

Ice thickness is 10 to 18 inches on area lakes. Large amounts of snow in the recent week have covered up seams and ridges making them less evident. Talk with locals or bait shops to get the latest information before heading out on the ice. Do not travel under bridges and other areas of flow; most of these areas have only recently frozen over. It is Winter Games weekend in the Iowa Great Lakes, so expect lots of people out on the ice. For current conditions, call the Spirit Lake District Office at 712-336-1840.

NORTHEAST

Cedar River (above Nashua)

Backwaters and slack water areas have about 8 to 10 inches of ice with 10 inches snow. Ice conditions may worsen with warmer temperatures. Use care when crossing areas with current. Check depths often. Anglers are finding fish. Black Crappie – Fair: Find deeper water or off-channel refuges out of current. Use waxworms or spikes. Yellow Perch – Slow: Anglers are finding a few perch mixed in with the crappie. Bluegill – Fair: Find deeper off-channel areas. Spikes or waxworms tipped on a small jig work well. Walleye – Fair: Anglers fishing below dams are finding walleye. Use jigs tipped with a ringworm minnow or crawler.

Decorah District Streams

Trout streams received 8 to 10 inches of snow. Parking areas in wildlife management areas are not plowed. Use care when parking on the roadside. Trout streams with good flows stay open even during winter. Check our 2020 Winter Community Trout Stocking Schedule to find out when trout may be coming to a community near you. Brook Trout – Good: Midges and small mayflies are hatching on warmer sunny days. Use flies imitating insects hatching. Brown Trout – Good: Try a fly imitating small silvery fish. Feathered spinner baits work well when fished through pools. Rainbow Trout – Good: Fish are actively hitting the surface early afternoon. Use an ultra-light pole and reel for fun action. Try a spinner in eddies and around structure.

Lake Hendricks

Lake Hendricks has about 10 inches of ice with 8 to 10 inches of snow on top. Fish activity has slowed. Open water around the aerator; be careful around this area. Motorized vehicles are not allowed on the ice. Black Crappie – Fair: Use a small jig tipped with a waxworm. Fish are suspended off the bottom. A variety of sizes are being caught. Bluegill – Fair: Use a baited hook; gills are sitting closer to the bottom. Nine to 11 inch fish are common.

Lake Meyer

Lake Meyer has 10 to 12 inches of ice with 8 to 10 inches of snow on top. Use care when going on ice, especially around the dam. Check ice depths often. Hit or miss panfish action. Fish are hanging in 10 to 12 feet of water around brush piles. Bluegill – Fair: Anglers are marking a lot of fish, but few bites. Find gills around brush piles using a small jig tipped with a waxworm fished near the bottom. Black Crappie – Slow: Crappie are suspended above brush piles. Baited hooks work best.

Turkey River (above Clermont)

Backwaters and slack water areas are ice and snow covered. Motorized vehicles are not allowed on Vernon Springs impoundment when covered with ice. Water is crystal clear. Check ice depths often, especially where there is current.

Volga Lake

Eight to 9 inches ice with 10 inches of snow on top. Use care when going on ice; check ice depths often. Black Crappie – Fair: Use waxworms or spikes fished in brush or rock piles. Bluegill – Fair: Try small bait on small hooks. Gills are small.

Three to 5 inches snow fell Thursday with more possible. Use care on area rivers. Ice thickness varies on waterbodies with current. Area lakes have about 10 inches of ice with snow. For current fishing information, please call the Chuck Gipp Decorah Fish Hatchery at 563-382-8324.

Casey Lake (aka Hickory Hills Lake)

A few reports of anglers ice fishing on Casey Lake. Best ice conditions on the lake are near the dam area. Bluegill – Fair: Find sunken fish structure near the dam. Use an ice jig tipped with a waxworm just off of the bottom; electronics are a bonus to find fish. Black Crappie – Fair: Find sunken fish structure near the dam. Try an ice jig tipped with a waxworm just off of the bottom or use electronics to find suspended fish, which often are crappie. Also try a dead stick rig tipped with a live minnow.

George Wyth Lake

There has been ice fishing activity on the lake. Reports of 4 to 6 inches of good ice cover. Use extreme caution, especially with the snow cover. Bluegill – Fair: Find sunken fish structure; use an ice jig tipped with a waxworm just off of the bottom. Black Crappie – Fair: Find sunken fish structure. Try an ice jig tipped with a waxworm just off of the bottom or use electronics to find suspended fish, which often are crappie. Also try a dead stick rig tipped with a live minnow.

Plainfield

Anglers report only fair catches of panfish on Plainfield Lake this past week. Bluegill – Fair: Find sunken fish structure. Use an ice jig tipped with a waxworm just off of the bottom; electronics are a bonus to find fish. Black Crappie – Fair: Find sunken fish structure. Try an ice jig tipped with a waxworm just off of the bottom or use electronics to find suspended fish, which often are crappie. Also try a dead stick rig tipped with a live minnow.

There have been no reports on the interior rivers as they are mostly frozen over. Ice conditions have improved on some areas with the freezing cold temperatures last week. Use extreme caution on lakes and ponds, especially with the snow cover. Trout streams remain in excellent condition. Call the N.E. Iowa district office at 563-927-3276 for more information.



MISSISSIPPI RIVER

Mississippi River Pool 9

River level is 9.9 feet at Lansing and is expected to remain stable near this level. Ice is around 6 to 10 inches in protected areas. Predicted cold weather should strengthen ice, but heavy snow could insulate areas; use caution near shorelines and areas with current. Yellow Perch – Fair: Reports of nice-sized perch from Pool 9 backwaters. Black Crappie – Slow: Few reports of crappie mixed with bluegills fished through the ice. Bluegill – Good: Bluegill are biting on waxworms fished through the ice in backwater lakes.

Mississippi River Pool 10

River level is 18.6 feet at Lynxville and is expected to remain stable near this level. Ice is around 6 to 10 inches in protected areas. Predicted cold weather should strengthen ice, but heavy snow could insulate areas; use caution near shorelines and areas with current. Ice on Johnson Slough at Sny Magil is still not safe with thickness varying to less than 2 inches. Walleye – Fair: A lot of smaller fish are being caught. Vertical jigging with twister tails or trolling crankbaits has been successful in Lock and Dams tailwaters. Sauger – Fair: Try jigs tipped with a minnow in the tailwaters of the Lock & Dams. Yellow Perch – Fair: Reports of nice-sized perch from Pool 10 backwaters. Black Crappie – Slow: Few reports of crappie mixed with bluegills fished through the ice. Bluegill – Good: Bluegill are biting on waxworms fished through the ice in backwater lakes.

Mississippi River Pool 11

River level is 10.2 feet at Guttenberg and is expected to remain stable near this level. The DNR ramp has iced in and the city ramp may be iced in this weekend. Ice is around 6 inches in protected areas. Predicted cold weather should strengthen ice, but heavy snow could insulate areas; use caution near shorelines and areas with current. Walleye – Fair: A lot of smaller fish are being caught. Vertical jigging with twister tails or trolling crankbaits has been successful in Lock and Dams tailwaters. Sauger – Fair: Try jigs tipped with a minnow in the tailwaters of the Lock & Dams. Yellow Perch – Fair: Perch are biting in Sunfish and Mud Lake. Use caution and avoid the creek area at Mud Lake; ice is not safe. Fish in deeper cuts with some vegetation in backwater areas. Black Crappie – Slow: Few reports of crappie mixed with bluegills fished through the ice.

Water levels are fluctuating this week up to a foot higher. Gates are back down at the Lock and Dams. Colder weather will strengthen ice, but heavy snow could insulate areas of thin ice; use caution near shorelines and areas with current.

Mississippi River Pool 12

The water level is 8.5 feet at the Dubuque Lock and Dam and 11.1 feet at the RR bridge. River levels at Dubuque are expected to rise. The water temperature is 32.5 degrees. Water clarity is good. The tailwater is fairly free of flowing ice, but boat ramps are iced in. Sauger – No Report: Anglers report lots of smaller sauger with a few nice-sized fish mixed in. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegills are abundant, but not very aggressive. Use light equipment, small jigs and rod tips to detect small hits. Lots of sorting needed, but you can find some nice-sized gills. Black Crappie – Fair: A few incidental crappies are being caught when ice fishing for bluegills.

Mississippi River Pool 13

Water level is 10.1 feet at the Bellevue Lock and Dam and is rising. The water temperature is 32.5 degrees. Water clarity is good. The tailwaters are ice free, but the Bellevue City ramp has ice chunks floating around the ramp. Backwater ice fishing is improving; use caution. The popular ice fishing parking lot at Spring Lake in Illinois is closed this winter due to construction. Sauger – No Report: Anglers report lots of smaller sauger with a few nice-sized fish mixed in. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegills are abundant, but not very aggressive. Use light equipment, small jigs and rod tips to detect small hits. Lots of sorting needed, but you can find some nice-sized gills. Yellow Perch – Fair: Anglers are catching a yellow perch or two when fishing for bluegill. Some anglers targeted good numbers of yellow perch in early ice, but now are only catching a few each trip. Black Crappie – Fair: A few incidental crappies are being caught when ice fishing for bluegills.

Mississippi River Pool 14

The water level is 6.9 feet at the Fulton Lock and Dam, 10.8 feet at Camanche and 5.6 feet at LeClaire. Water temperature is around 32.5 degrees. River levels are expected to hold steady. The tailwater has been ice free, but finding a boat open boat ramp may be difficult. Sauger – No Report: Early winter catches were decent with lots of smaller sauger reported along with some real nice walleye and sauger taken. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegills are abundant, but not very aggressive. Use light equipment, small jigs and rod tips to detect small hits. Lots of sorting needed, but you can find some nice-sized gills. Black Crappie – Fair: A few incidental crappies are being caught when ice fishing for bluegills.

Mississippi River Pool 15

Water level is around 8.5 feet at Rock Island and is expected to rise. The water temperature is around 33 degrees. Water clarity is good.

Tailwater ice flows were limited this week but it will take some work to launch in icy tailwater ramps. Water levels are rising throughout the district. Backwater ice fishing conditions are improving; use caution, especially in snow covered sloughs. Reported backwater ice depths range from 2 to 7 inches. If you have any fishing questions, please contact the Bellevue Fisheries Station 563-872-4976.

Mississippi River Pool 16

Tailwater stage is 13.03 feet at Lock and Dam 15 in the Quad Cities and has been rising. Tailwater stage has risen close to 5 feet since last weekend. Flood stage is 15 feet at Lock and Dam 15. The Marquette St boat ramp is frozen in. We have not received any ice condition or ice fishing reports for this pool. Tailwater stages have been fluctuating this past week which could create unsafe ice conditions, especially along the shorelines.

Mississippi River Pool 17

Tailwater stage is 7.14 feet at Lock and Dam 16 in Muscatine and has risen close to 2 feet since last weekend. Flood stage is 15 feet at Lock and Dam 16. The ramps at Muscatine are snow covered and frozen in. We have not received any ice condition or ice fishing reports for this pool. River levels have been fluctuating which may create some unsafe ice conditions, especially along the shorelines.

Mississippi River Pool 18

Tailwater stage is 8.40 feet at Lock and Dam 17 at New Boston and has been rising the past few days. Tailwater stages have risen close to 2 feet since last weekend. Flood stage is 15 feet at Lock and Dam 17. We have not received any tailwater fishing report information this week. The Toolsboro ramp is iced in. We have not received any ice fishing or ice condition reports for this pool this week.

Mississippi River Pool 19

Tailwater stage is 6.47 feet at Lock and Dam 18 and has risen close to 2 feet since last weekend. Flood stage is 10 feet at Lock and Dam 18. River stage is 12.21 feet at Burlington; flood stage is 15 feet. River stage is 526.42 feet at Fort Madison; flood stage is 528 feet. We have not received any fishing report information for this pool.

Tailwater stages have been rising the past few days. Main channel water temperature is around 32 degrees. We have not received any ice condition reports for our Pools. River levels have been fluctuating the past few days which could create for unsafe ice conditions, especially along the shorelines. If you have questions on fishing Pools 16-19 contact the Fairport Fish Hatchery at 563-263-5062.

SOUTHEAST

Big Hollow Lake

Unsafe ice.

Lake Belva Deer

Unsafe ice. The lake was nearly ice free last week and has been slow to make ice this week.

Lake Darling

Unsafe ice. The lake didn’t freeze over until Monday. The weather just hasn’t been good to making ice; temperature was just below freezing last night.

Lake Darling District Farm Ponds

Ice fishing is not recommended. Some ponds are probably thick enough, especially if they were out of the wind last week. Use extreme caution and drill lots of test hole.

Lost Grove Lake

Ice fishing is not recommended. Some ice is thick enough, but snow is hiding a lot of thin areas.

For more information on the above lake, call the Lake Darling Fisheries Office at 319-694-2430.

Cedar River (La Porte City to Cedar Rapids)

The backwaters in Benton County have about 7 inches of ice. Bluegill – Fair. Black Crappie – Slow. Largemouth Bass – Slow.

Central Park Lake

Ice thickness 8 inches. Bluegill – Fair: Most fish are around 5 inches. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Most fish are around 11 inches.

Central Park Pond

Ice thickness is 6 to 7 inches.

Coralville Reservoir

The lake is froze over, but the channel has poor ice; travel is not recommended. The protected areas out of the current and wind have 4 to 6 inches of ice. The lake is at normal winter pool of 683.4 feet.

Diamond Lake

The last of the lake froze up on Jan. 20. Ice thickness is 2 to 6 inches; use extreme caution. The ice fishing derby scheduled for this Saturday, Jan. 25 has been cancelled due to poor ice conditions.

Green Castle Lake

No ice or fishing reports are available. Anglers have been on the ice.

Hannen Lake

Ice thickness is 5 to 6 inches.

Iowa Lake (Iowa Co.)

Ice is 9 inches at the boat ramp; out farther is 7 inches. The east end of the lake may have less ice; check ice conditions as you go.

Lake Macbride

The access areas have 6 to 7 inches of ice; much of the lake has 5 to 6 inches. There are areas of deeper water that froze up late that may have poor ice. Use caution and check often if you stray from the usual areas. Bluegill – Slow. Black Crappie – Slow.

Otter Creek Lake

Anglers have been out on the ice, but thickness is unknown.

Pleasant Creek Lake

The west end of the lake has 5 to 6 inches of ice; avoid the main lake, it has poor ice. Off the main ramp, the ice goes from 5 to 6 inches of ice to 1 to 2 inches very quickly. Bluegill – Fair: Some fish are being caught at the west end of the lake.

Rodgers Park Lake

Ice thickness is 5 to 6 inches.

Sand Lake

No ice or fishing reports are available. Anglers have been on the ice.

Union Grove Lake

The lake is ice covered, but ice thickness is unknown. A couple ice angles have been out; check ice conditions before you venture out.

Some lakes have safe ice, while others are extremely variable. Always check ice thickness and use caution when venturing out. For more information, contact the Lake Macbride Fisheries Station at 319-624-3615.

Lake Miami

The lake iced up last weekend. Use caution if venturing out.

Lake Sugem

Ice formed last weekend, but the ice is variable in thickness. Use caution if venturing out. Be aware of areas that geese have been keeping open.

Lake Wapello

The lake iced up last weekend; use caution if venturing out. There is thin ice or open water out in front of the lodge area due to geese keeping the water open.

Rathbun Reservoir

The current lake level is 904.32 msl. Normal operating elevation is 904.0 msl. Lake Rathbun has zebra mussels, so make sure to properly drain, clean, and dry equipment before transporting to another water body. Docks have been pulled out for the season and most campgrounds are closed. The ice is variable on the lake; use caution if venturing out. The bays and coves should have thicker ice than the main lake area.

Red Haw Lake

Ice formed last weekend. Use caution; the ice thickness is variable.

Ice thickness is variable; use caution. Most lakes froze up last weekend. The district includes Appanoose, Davis, Lucas, Mahaska, Monroe, Wapello, Wayne and Van Buren counties. Contact the Rathbun Fish Hatchery at 641-647-2406 with questions about fishing in south central Iowa.

SOUTHWEST

Ada Hayden Heritage Park Lake

Avoid the south half of the north pit due to thin ice. There is an average of 6 inches of ice along the north shore by the parking lot. Rainbow Trout – Fair: Catch trout 5 to 20 yards off shore using panfish jigs and small jigging spoons tipped with waxworms. You need a valid fishing license (age 16 and older) and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Big Creek Lake

The large area that was open water a couple weeks ago is averaging 6 inches of ice. Ice is 10 to 12 inches in the coves and the north end.

Don Williams Lake

Black Crappie – Good: Catch 8.5 to 10 inch crappies using glow jigs with waxworms or minnows. The better bite has been after sunset. Fish suspended fish over the stump covered ridge that extends out from the shoreline across from the boat ramp.

Hickory Grove Lake

Hickory Grove was pumped dry in the fall to renovate the fishery. No fishing is available until after the lake is restocked.

Lake Petocka

The trout stocking and family fishing event this Saturday, Jan. 25 has been canceled due to unsafe ice conditions for a concentrated crowd. The trout will be stocked sometime next week. There is 5 to 8 inches of adequate ice for anglers. You need a valid fishing license (age 16 and older) and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout. Rainbow Trout – Good: Use panfish jigs and small jigging spoons tipped with waxworms. The best bite for previously stocked trout has been fishing suspended fish out deeper.

Ice fishing conditions in Central Iowa are fair to good. Use caution on larger lakes that have some areas of thin ice. For more information on Central Iowa lakes and rivers, call Ben Dodd at 641-891-3795 or Andy Otting at 515-204-5885.

Big Lake (Including Gilbert’s Pond)

On Jan. 24th, 1000 rainbow trout will be stocked into Big Lake. A kids event is not planned. The lake has 6 inches of ice. Rainbow Trout – Good: Any type of small spinner or minnow under a bobber will catch rainbow trout.

Lake Anita

The open water created by the geese has shrunk to a small area. Use caution north of the beach. Anglers report 5 to 7 inches of ice on most of the lake. Bluegill – Fair: A few bluegills are being caught south of the campground. Black Crappie – Fair: Anglers report early and late in the day is best for 9 inch black crappies.

Lake Manawa

Ice is variable. Some activity is taking place around the dredge cuts. Black Crappie – Slow: A few reports of fair crappie fishing in the dredge cuts late in the afternoon.

Littlefield Lake

Littlefield has a consistent 8 inches of ice. Bluegill – Fair: Anglers are finding bluegills in the cedar tree piles. Sorting is needed for larger fish.

Orient Lake

Fall fisheries surveys showed good numbers of crappies and bluegills in Orient. No reports are available at this time. Black Crappie – No Report: Black crappies will average 9 inches. Bluegill – No Report: Bluegills will average 8 inches.

Prairie Rose Lake

Ice conditions have improved. Most of the fishing activity is taking place east of the beach on the north side of the lake. Bluegill – Slow: The fishing should improve with a more stable weather pattern. A few large bluegills are being picked up east of the beach around the rock piles.

Ice conditions are fair in southwest Iowa with reports ranging from 4 to 9 inches. For more information call the SW District Office at 712-769-2587.

Lake Icaria

Variable ice conditions up to 6 inches. Areas of open water near the dam. Black Crappie – Fair: Catch crappies up to 10 inches with jigs tipped with a waxworm or minnow fished along cedar tree brush piles. Walleye – Slow: Try jigs tipped with a minnow fished along the roadbed for walleye of all sizes.

Little River Watershed Lake

Large areas of open water along the campground and main ramp areas.

Summit Lake

Ice thickness is variable from 3 to 5 inches. Bluegill – Fair: Catch bluegill of all sizes up to 8.5 inches with jigs tipped with a waxworm fished near cedar tree brush piles.

Three Mile Lake

Variable ice thickness up to 6 inches. Limited ice fishing activity observed this week.

Ice conditions for the Mount Ayr district lakes is variable, ranging from 3 to 6 inches. Check ice thickness often when venturing out. Geese are keeping some areas of open water at some district lakes. For more information, contact the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at 641-464-3108.