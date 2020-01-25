Form and Content Showing Continues at Waldorf University

The Waldorf University Gallery will host artist Dean Swenson’s Form and Content work for public viewing Jan. 15 – Feb. 14. The Waldorf University Gallery is located at 106 S. Sixth St. An artist reception will be held on Feb. 6 at 6:30 p.m. in the same location. The gallery and artist talk is free to the public.

Dean Swenson is a long-time faculty member within the Waldorf University art department. Form and content have been a primary aspect within his lessons at the university, and he felt this was a perfect opportunity to bring these concepts to light for those within the public who would be viewing his work.

“You will see that most of my work is abstract, both subjective (having subject matter) and non-objective (having no subject matter),” Swenson said. The paintings on display will contain both watercolor and acrylic media, with pencil drawing and collage added.

“Teaching my students different media and techniques in drawing and painting influenced my form and content,” Swenson said, “Seeing my students create works of art inspired me.”

While viewing the work Swenson encourages individuals to consider the form and content of each piece by reflecting on questions such as “What is the style of paintings, and how is the painting composed,” or “What is the subject matter or the story being told.”