Forest City Police Arrest Drug Suspect

On January 24th, officers with the Forest City Police Department conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Park and 4th Streets. Officers stopped a 2018 Chevrolet Impala that was being driven by Jamaar Crayton of Forest City.

A search warrant was obtained for the Impala and Crayton’s residence.

After a search was conducted, police arrested Crayton and charged him with Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver (Marijuana) which is a Felony, Possession of a Controlled Substance with the Intent to Deliver (Psilocybin Mushrooms) a Felony, two counts of Possession with Intent to Deliver (THC Wax and THC Edibles) both Felonies, two counts of Drug Stamp Violations which are both Felonies, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia which is a Felony, Driving While Suspended, and Driving Without Insurance which are both simple misdemeanors.

Both the Winnebago County Sheriff’s K-9 Unit and the Forest City Police Reserves were involved in the search and apprehension of Crayton