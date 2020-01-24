Rice Lake Golf Course Asks for a Tax Break

Area golf courses have begun to reductions in the number of members to their facilities. There are a number of factors that play into this but it also creates less revenue for the course and may threaten to lessen the attraction appeal of some local municipalities if the course closes.

Rice Lake Country Club has seen a reduction in membership according to its President Al Hagen.

With the reduction in memberships comes another obvious issue. Revenues begin to fall too.

Because of the drops in memberships, many area golf courses are no longer independently owned according to Hagen.

Officials with the Rice Lake Country Club want to see a reduction in their taxes comparable to that of neighboring courses in other counties. Hagen cited one Worth County nine-hole course in particular which is half the size of Rice Lake at 18 holes.

By rule, only the Board of Adjustments can make a ruling on the change in assessments. The Supervisors directed Hagen to apply for a change through the Adjustments Board which meets later this year.