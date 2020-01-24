Philip Luppen, 85, of Kanawha, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Hancock County Memorial Hospital in Britt.

Funeral services for Philip Luppen will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, January 27, 2020, at Kanawha Christian Reformed Church, 129 East Third Street in Kanawha with Pastor Brian Hofman officiating. Burial will follow at Amsterdam Township Cemetery in Kanawha.

Visitation will be held Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 3:00-5:00 PM at Kanawha Christian Reformed Church, 129 East Third Street in Kanawha and continue one hour prior to services at the church on Monday.

