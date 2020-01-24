IHSAA Releases District Assignments for Postseason Basketball

The IHSAA has released district assignments for the 2019-2020 postseason. Both classes are made up of 16 districts with the district winners of corresponding districts facing off in sub-state. The 8 substate winners would then reach the state tournament in Des Moines. Seeding will take place at a seeding meeting between the coaches in each district at a later date.

Class 2A

District #5 Winner plays the winner of District #6

Belmond-Klemme

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows

Eagle Grove

Forest City

GHV

Osage

District #6 Winner plays the winner of District #5

Denver

Dike-New Hartford

Jesup

New Hampton

North Linn, Troy Mills

Sumner-Fredericksburg

Class 1A

District #3 Winner gets the winner of District #4

Central Springs

Lake Mills

Newman Catholic

North Iowa, Buffalo Center

Northwood-Kensett

Riceville

Rockford

Saint Ansgar

West Hancock

District #4 Winner gets the winner of District #3

Central Elkader

Janesville

Kee, Lansing

MFL MarMac

Nashua-Plainfield

South Winneshiek, Calmar

Tripoli

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction

West Central, Maynard

The full list can be found here