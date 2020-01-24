IHSAA Releases District Assignments for Postseason Basketball

The IHSAA has released district assignments for the 2019-2020 postseason. Both classes are made up of 16 districts with the district winners of corresponding districts facing off in sub-state. The 8 substate winners would then reach the state tournament in Des Moines. Seeding will take place at a seeding meeting between the coaches in each district at a later date.
Class 2A
District #5 Winner plays the winner of District #6
Belmond-Klemme
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
Eagle Grove
Forest City
GHV
Osage
District #6 Winner plays the winner of District #5
Denver
Dike-New Hartford
Jesup
New Hampton
North Linn, Troy Mills
Sumner-Fredericksburg
Class 1A
District #3 Winner gets the winner of District #4
Central Springs
Lake Mills
Newman Catholic
North Iowa, Buffalo Center
Northwood-Kensett
Riceville
Rockford
Saint Ansgar
West Hancock
District #4 Winner gets the winner of District #3
Central Elkader
Janesville
Kee, Lansing
MFL MarMac
Nashua-Plainfield
South Winneshiek, Calmar
Tripoli
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction
West Central, Maynard
The full list can be found here