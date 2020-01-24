Hagen Picks Central College

Iowa’s top yardage rusher in 2019 has decided where he will play college football.

Tate Hagen rushed for 2,352 yards and 32 touchdowns for the 2019 Class A Iowa State Football Champion, West Hancock Eagles. Hagen announced on his Twitter account yesterday that he will continue his education and football careers at Central College. In his career, Hagen rushed for 5,301 yards on 778 carries and scored 75 touchdowns.

Hagen Following the State Championship Game

The Eagles made their 28th playoff appearance since 1973 after completing an undefeated regular season. They capped their undefeated season with the school’s 3rd state championship and first since 1996.

“I would like to thank my family and friends for supporting me. Also, I want to thank all of my teammates and coaches over the past four years for making me the best player possible. Lastly, thank you to all the coaches who took the time to recruit me and believe in me. I’m excited to announce my commitment to Central College to continue my academic and football careers. GO DUTCH!!” – Tate Hagen via Twitter

This past fall the Central Dutch went 10-2 and finished 17th in the final D-III poll after a two-game playoff run. They also won the program’s 31st conference title, and first in 10 years. According to Central College, they are America’s fourth-winningest program at any level of college football in the last 50 years.

