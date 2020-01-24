Governor Reynolds Reacts to New WOTUS Ruling

Governor Kim Reynolds released the following statement in response to the Environmental Protection Agency’s finalized Waters of the United States (WOTUS) rule:

“Iowa farmers, families, and property owners will benefit substantially from the redefined ‘Waters of the United States’ (WOTUS) rule. This new rule provides clarity, predictability, and consistency while also balancing environmental protections with the rights and interests of states like ours.

“Under the Obama administration, Iowa suffered from uncertainty, excessive regulation and federal overreach. Those days are gone.

“I appreciate President Trump and his administration for fulfilling another promise made by taking the necessary steps to rewrite WOTUS.”