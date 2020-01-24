Forest City Emergency Crews Respond to Alleged Gas Leak Near Waldorf University

Forest City Police and Fire Departments were called to the scene of a suspected gas leak near Waldorf University on Thursday morning. When first responders arrived, they immediately evacuated several campus buildings including dormitories and classrooms as a safety precaution to students, faculty, and staff.

Ambulance crews were put on stand by on the scene while gas main workers investigated the extent of the leak. The workers found that there was no leak and no cause for alarm. Students, faculty, and staff of Waldorf University were allowed to return to their buildings after the all-clear notice was given.

An individual had been digging in the area and thought he had struck a gas main. The line was not a gas main after all.