Forest City Approves Archiving Contract

The city has approved a contract with Laserfiche, a company that will allow the city to put old files online. Many mid and large scale cities have already had a similar process in place to reduce storage and create better safety of records. Forest City Mayor Byron Ruiter talks about the process.

Laserfiche is a privately owned company out of Long Beach, California with a subsidiary known as Accuflex Incorporated. The company is run by CEO Chris Wacker and was founded in 1987 by Nien-Ling Wacker. It is a software development company that creates enterprise content management, business process automation, workflow, records management, document imaging, and web form software. While it is headquartered in Long Beach, it also has offices in Canada, Mexico, Shanghai, the United Kingdom, and Hong Kong.