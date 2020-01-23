Wheels are in Motion to Pay Iowa College Athletes

DES MOINES, Iowa – Two Iowa Lawmakers have introduced a bill that would allow college athletes to benefit from their name, image, and likeness. Senators Nate Boulton and Brad Zaun announced the bipartisan legislation on Tuesday. It would create the framework with much more work to do.

The bill, which is similar to the Fair Pay to Play Act signed by California’s Governor last September, could soon allow student-athletes in the state to be compensated. That doesn’t mean the athletes will soon see that money. The bill allows universities to place all or some of that money in a trust that cannot be accessed until the student-athlete is no longer NCAA eligible.

“The current NCAA system is unsustainable as more and more money floods into major college athletics while the students who put their bodies on the line are completely frozen out of any right to benefit from their labors and sacrifices. We hope our universities work with us to put together a fair solution to this problem.” – State senator Nate Boulton

Iowa State Senator for the 4th District, Dennis Guth, a Republican from Klemme says he doesn’t support athlete compensation.

Right now a number of athletes at scholarship schools in the state received money to be used towards their schooling. The number of scholarships and the amount given will vary from sports to sport and school to school. Guth says he doesn’t see anything that needs to be changed.

Athletes from across the country have expressed concern about the amount of money that Universities make, using the name, image, or likeness of the athletes that attend their University. The most vocal in Iowa has been injured University of Iowa point guard, Jordan Bohannon.

The bill still has a long way to go before reaching the governor’s desk. It was only introduced to the Senate education committee.

