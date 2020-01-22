Rogers Pleads Guilty to Conspiracy Charges

Rusty Rogers of Clear Lake, pled guilty to “Conspiracy to Deliver or Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), a class C felony, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on August 10, 2019. Rogers is scheduled to be sentenced on March 10, 2020.

Rogers also pled guilty to Count 1 “Domestic Abuse Assault,” a class D felony, and Count 3 “Domestic Abuse Assault-Third or Subsequent Offense,” a class D felony, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on October 18 and October 20, 2019. Rogers is scheduled to be sentenced on March 10, 2020.