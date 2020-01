This week’s MBT and KIOW “Prep of the Week” is a junior at North Iowa High School. Dominyk Price scored 25 points on Tuesday in a 65-50 defeat to GHV. He also racked up 5 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 steal. Thursday he scored 19 points, went 2-2 from the free-throw line, had 3 assists, 3 steals, and 3 rebounds. Congrulations to this week’s MBT and KIOW “Prep of the Week”