BrickStreet Theatre to host Valentine’s Day Cabaret

BrickStreet Theatre is hosting a Valentine’s Day Dinner Cabaret fundraiser February 14th at the Boman Fine Arts Center. Enjoy a gourmet meal consisting of Swordfish Steak, Bison Medallions or Duck, as well as drinks, plus entertainment performing on 2 separate stages. Group tables are available, 90 seats total. The fun kicks off at 6:30pm for just $45 per person or $90 per couple.

BrickStreet Theatre is a non-profit community performing arts theatre located in Forest City. All proceeds from the Valentine’s Day Dinner Cabaret go to pay for future performances and building expenses. Reserve your seat today at BrickStreetTheatre.org or call 641-585-1800.