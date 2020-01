Kasha Garrison of Garner, pled guilty to Count 1 “Conspiracy to Commit a Felony,” a class D felony, and Count 2 “Child Endangerment,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on August 2, 2019 and August 10, 2019. Garrison is scheduled to be sentenced on March 10, 2020.