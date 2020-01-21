Forest City Gym Floor Auction in Progress

The Forest City Community School District announced in December that the Board of Education approved the district to host an online auction for pieces of the high school gymnasium floor. The floor, which has been in use since 1977, will be removed as part of a full gymnasium remodel that is set to begin in the spring. In addition to the new flooring, other major pieces of the remodel include new bleachers and paint. According to Forest City Community Schools Superintendent Darwin Lehmann, the auction will be wrapping up this week.

Proceeds from the online auction will be used toward the gymnasium remodel project.