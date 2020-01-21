Winnebago Board to Address Property Tax and Construction Issues

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet today beginning at 9 am to hear from Al Hagen who wants to discuss his property taxes on his Rice Lake home and land. The board will then review the continuing issues with the Public Safety Center. Doors and solenoids continue to be a problem since the construction of the facility and the board has been pressing the contractor to repair the issues. Some progress has been made in these areas, but not to the satisfaction of the board.

Dale Rayhons with the Forest City Paramedic Unit will come before the board to discuss an increase in funding to the department for assistance in nearby rural areas of the county. Rayhons is seeking additional funding to offset costs.

The board will also address issues facing both the drainage and road departments in their meeting at the Winnebago County Courthouse.