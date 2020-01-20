George C. Tlach, 96, of Britt, formerly of Garner, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the Summit House in Britt.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M., Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Garner with Rev. Fr. Paul Lippstock officiating. Burial will be at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Duncan.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 P.M., Tuesday, January 21st at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Garner with a Scriptural wake service at 3:30 P.M. followed by a Catholic Workman rosary.

Visitation will continue one hour prior to services at the church

Memorials may be directed to the George Tlach Memorial Fund.

Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.