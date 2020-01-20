Forest City Wrestling Adds Weather Make-Up

Forest City High School announced today that they would add a wrestling triangular becuase of the recent winter weather.

The Indians missed out on a trip to Cedar Rapids on Saturday for the Cedar Rapids Jefferson Tournament due to weather. The 15-3 Indians will take on Iowa Falls-Alden and New Hampton in Forest City tomorrow. The event will include 7 ranked wrestling.

113 #10 Kellen Moore Fr. FC

138 #7 Alberto Salmeron Sr. IF-A

145 #10 Cayden Howland Sr. IF-A

160 #3 Carson Babcock Jr. NHTV

182 #7 Reese Moore So. FC

195 #2 Evan Rosonke Sr. NHTV

220 #9 McKade Eisentrager Sr. IF-A

The meet will go as follows starting at 6:00 pm

Rd. 1 FC vs NHTV

Rd. 2 NHTV vs IF-A

Rd. 3 FC vs IF-A

Forest City will next be in action on KIOW on Thursday, January 23rd when they travel to Rockford for a conference dual. KIOW’s coverage will start at 6:00 pm live from Rockford High School.