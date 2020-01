Waldorf University in Forest City is hosting a pair of events on Monday to commemorate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Dr. Melanie Harms Espeland says there will be a convocation at 10:15 am on Monday morning. There will be an event in the evening at the Boman Fine Arts Center titled Sing, Ebenezer.

Dr. Harms Espeland explained the background and history of the Reverend Dr. Albert Paul Brinson.

Both events are free and open to the public.