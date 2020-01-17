“KIOW Cares” with Pastor Tony Scalisi with Sion Lutheran Church in Lake Mills & West Prairie Lutheran Church in Leland/Friday January 17th

Thursday, January 16th

KIOW – Forest City Basketball vs GHV pregame 6:05 pm tip at 6:15 pm.

KHAM- West Hancock Basketball vs Eagle Grove pregame at 6:05 pm tip at 6:15 pm.

Friday, January 17th

KIOW – Waldorf University Men’s and Women’s doubleheader with Valley City State University. Pregame at 5:20 pm tip of game 1 at 5:30, game two will follow.

Saturday, January 18th

KIOW- Iowa State Men’s Basketball @ Texas Tech – pregame at 2:00 and tip at 3:00 pm

KHAM- Waldorf University vs Dickinson State University game one only. Pregame at 2:50 pm tip at 3:00 pm.

KHAM – West Hancock boys’ basketball @ Mason City Senior High – pregame at 6:50 pm tip at 7:00 pm