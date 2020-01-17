Blizzard Warnings Issued in the Area

As if the winter blast wasn’t enough, now the National Weather Service has issued a Blizzard Warning for Kossuth County. The warning will go into effect from midnight tonight to 6 pm on Saturday. Officials believe that travel could be very difficult because areas of blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and the cold wind chills as low as -25 could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Winds are expected to reach 50 miles per hour at times.

Kossuth County is part of a line of counties to the west of the broadcast area that extends all the way into South Dakota and Minnesota as the impending storm brings not only strong winds but heavy snows and icing of roads. Throughout the warning area, officials are requesting that travel be restricted to emergencies only. Those who have to travel are strongly encouraged to have a winter survival kit in their car. This includes food, water, a blanket, a cell phone with a charger, a candle, a lighter, and a flashlight. Should they get stranded, they will need to stay with their vehicle until help arrives.

Meteorologist Cory Martin with the National Weather Service said that the storm coming across the area has some power to it.

The rest of the area remains under a Winter Storm Warning. The warning will remain in effect until 6 pm on Saturday. Snow accumulations could reach up to six inches. Ice accumulations will only be a light glaze. Winds are expected to reach between 30 to 40 miles per hour with occasional gusts as high as 45 mph. Because of the winds, roads may experience a “flash freeze” where blowing snow instantly freezes on the roads. Because of the winds, visibilities may drop to a quarter of a mile at times.

The National Weather has not expanded the Blizzard Warning out to Hancock, Winnebago, Worth, Wright, and Cerro Gordo yet, but it may happen still.

Stay with KIOW and kiow.com for further developments as they become available.