Winter Storm to Impact the Area

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the broadcast area for Friday and Saturday as a storm out of Rockies is expected to strike the area through the period. National Weather Service spokesman Cory Martin explained what the area may expect beginning Friday morning.

Places such as Estherville and portions of Worth County could see as much as 6 to 8 inches of new snow. The storm will then begin to change forms of precipitation heading into Friday evening.

Emergency car kits should be placed in cars and travel should be done with extreme caution according to Martin.

Winds on Saturday will also be very strong. Forecasters believe that winds could gust between 30-40 miles per hour depending on where you are. Wind gusts in Mason City could reach 39 miles an hour while in Algona, the winds could hit up to 46 miles per hour. This could cause problems for high profile vehicles especially in open road areas.

